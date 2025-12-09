Ad-Supported Platforms Made Up 72.9% of TV Viewership in Q3 of 2025

Fueled by football, streaming made up the majority with a 46.4% share, followed by cable with 27.2% and broadcast with 26.4%

DETROIT,MICHIGAN-SEPTEMBER 28: Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) carries the ball during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Credit: Amy Lemus/NurPhoto)

Ad-supported TV viewing accounted for 72.9% of overall viewership in the third quarter of 2025, with streaming capturing 46.4% of the total, followed by cable (27.2%) and broadcast (26.4%).

July marked one of the strongest months of the year for streaming consumption due to kids and teens being on summer vacation and was a lighter month for ad-supported viewing. After peaking in July with 48% of the overall ad supported pie, streaming lost 3.6 share points, representing 44.4% during the September interval, while broadcast gained 4.4 share points, jumping to 29.1% thanks to a strong sports slate. Cable remained fairly consistent over this period.

Fueled by football season, ad-supported TV viewing peaked at 74.7% of overall viewership in September.

Meanwhile, adults ages 18 and over accounted for 75.1% of ad-supported television’s share. Streaming dropped to a 42.4% share — a 4-point decline that was equally distributed between broadcast and cable, bumping them to 28.4% and 29.2%, respectively.  

The latest on ad-supported TV viewership comes after Nielsen reported that streaming accounted for 45.7% of overall TV viewership in October, while broadcast made up 22.9% and cable made up 22.2%.

When looking by media company, YouTube led with a 12.9% share, followed by Disney at 11.4%, NBCUniversal at 8.6%, Fox at 8.4%, Paramount at 8.2%, Netflix at 8%, Warner Bros. Discovery at 5.6% and Amazon at 3.8%.

The viewership gains were driven by sports, including the NFL and the MLB playoffs, as well as the broadcast schedule, which was led by CBS’ “Tracker,” “60 Minutes” and “Matlock.” 

Stranger-Things-NFL
Lucas Manfredi

