AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron Had a ‘Minor Stroke,’ Expects ‘Full Recovery’

AMC Theatres Chairman and CEO Adam Aron suffered a “minor stroke” on Nov. 17 while on a business trip to London, the company disclosed on Thursday. The 71-year-old executive received immediate emergency medical care at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurological Sciences, including an injection of clot-busting thrombolytic medication, staying two nights in the hospital for observation.

“Fortunately, there are no indications of loss of cognitive brain function related to Mr. Aron’s ability to process complex information, his memory or his written communications, which are all normal and undiminished,” the company said in a statement. “His only meaningful limitation was an initial slurring of his speech. He immediately commenced speech therapy, and has already seen a remarkable recovery in the quality and tenor of his voice. He expects to make a speedy and full recovery.”

“I so much want to thank the immensely skilled and caring staff of the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurological Sciences,” Aron said in a statement. “In thinking more broadly about what transpired of late, I am a poster child for listening to one’s own body, and immediately seeking emergency medical care at the very first signs of any potentially serious abnormality. I urge any and all not to delay should warning signs ever arise. For those alert enough to obtain such care quickly, the incredibly devoted men and women in emergency rooms the world over save lives every single day.”

AMC Theatres said that Aron remains “in full command at the helm of AMC” and is continuing to perform his duties as normal, given his “mental acuity and physical resilience,” but wanted to get ahead of any questions that may arise from his public and private appearances. The company noted it does not plan to further comment on the matter.