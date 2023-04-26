Photo credit: Getty

Wrap Roundtable: Adam Brody Calls Out Onscreen Gun Violence as Big Part of the Problem – ‘American as Apple Pie’ (Video)

by | April 26, 2023 @ 10:00 AM

”You can’t see a breast, but if you want to see heads get blown off, no problem,“ Brody told TheWrap alongside Piper Perabo during a discussion on Hollywood’s portrayal of gun violence

With gun violence becoming a near-daily occurrence in America, Hollywood is hoping to use its influence to create more authentic and sensible depictions of gun ownership. In collaboration with Brady, an organization empowering the creative community in the movement to end gun violence, over 200 writers, directors and producers, including J.J. Abrams, Judd Apatow and Damon Lindelof signed an open letter to “lead positive cultur[al] change by modeling firearm safety on-set.”

And in collaboration with that several creatives of the film and television, including actors Adam Brody and Piper Perabo, are traveling to Washington D.C. to discuss the #ShowYourSafety initiative. Before heading to the White House, Brody and Perabo sat down with TheWrap for the panel “Addressing Gun Violence in TV & Film” to discuss their association with the organization and why they hope their allyship can help create actionable change with regards to gun safety on-screen.

Kristen Lopez

Kristen Lopez

Kristen Lopez joined TheWrap as Film Editor in 2022.

