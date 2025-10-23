Adam Brody Shares the 3 Ways ‘The O.C.’ Set the Benchmark for Teen Dramas: ‘Self-Awareness Had Not Been Done’ | Video

Adam Brody thinks he knows the three ingredients that have made “The O.C.” stand the test of time all these years.

While partaking in a “Hot Ones” interview with Sean Evans,” Brody was unsurprisingly asked about the teen drama series he’s most known for. The “Nobody Wants This” star identified a few things that are likely culprits for the long-lasting legacy of “The O.C.”

“I think two things – well, maybe three things – are involved in that, and one of them I think is the most nostalgia-based, which is music,” Brody said. “You know, I think for a teen show it was the most music-centric. Music is such a lock into a memory or unlocks a memory so much. And that’s what I was struck by when I watched it again. I was like, ‘Oh, the music’s doing so much work here’ in a great way and is such a part of the tapestry of it.”

He continued: “I guess the other two things I was going to say were, I think in terms of it being somewhat mold-breaking, was the comedic infusion and also certainly the meta infusion. You know that more than anything. Self-awareness had not been done in that kind of show before.”

“The O.C” wasn’t the only project Brody was asked about on the show. Despite not having much screen time in it, he was also asked about “Jennifer’s Body” reemerging as a cult classic years after it was released and panned by critics.

“I think it was ahead of its time,” Brody noted. “I think it might not have mattered, but I think it was positioned wrong at the time. You know, I think it was marketed like 180° the wrong way. But regardless, that might not have made much difference.”

The second season of Brody’s latest series, “Nobody Wants This,” is available to stream now on Netflix.

Watch Brody’s full appearance on “Hot Ones” above.