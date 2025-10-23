‘Nobody Wants This’ Boss Talks Beefing Up Leighton Meester Guest Spot With Adam Brody Scene

Note: The following story contains spoilers from “Nobody Wants This” Season 2, Episode 5.

“Nobody Wants This” Season 2 delivers fans a delicious on-screen moment between real-life partners Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, which creator Erin Foster revealed she beefed up to make all the more compelling after Meester signed on to guest star.

Meester guest stars as Abby, the middle school nemesis of Kristen Bell’s Joanne, who crosses paths with Joanne as an adult in Season 2 Episode 5, titled “Abby Loves Smoothies.” But the role wasn’t initially written for Meester, according to Foster.

“The part had been written in that episode, not with an actress in mind or attached,” Foster told TheWrap. “It was actually Jenni Konner’s idea. She thought Leighton would be really good for it. We thought that was perfect.”

It wasn’t until Meester agreed for the guest spot that Foster went back into the script and added a solo scene between Meester and Brody, wherein Meester’s Abby brings Brody’s rabbi Noah into her video content, calling out Noah as a “cutie” before asking him to take a photo of her.

The private moment between Noah and Abby stirs up some jealously on Joanne’s part, but when Joanne comments that Abby is pretty, Noah responds “not my type” in a wink to fans who hold the couple near and dear to their hearts.

“[I] beefed up some of the dialogue to just create some fun stuff there,” Foster said. “I really wanted Adam to tell Joanne that Leighton isn’t his type.”

As for what it was like to have his wife on set, Brody called her presence “a joy.” “It was nice to share this work world and all these great new friendships I have with her and share her with all my new friends,” Brody told TheWrap.

“Nobody Wants This” Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.