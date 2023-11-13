Adam Driver cursed out an audience member who criticized the crash scenes in “Ferrari” after a recent screening of the film at Poland’s Camerimage Film Festival.

“What do you think about the crash scenes? They looked pretty harsh, drastic and, I must say, cheesy for me,” the audience member said. “What do you think?”

“F–k you, I don’t know. Next question,” Driver said. A video of the exchange that was posted to X has already been liked over 7.7 thousand times.

When someone in the audience says the crash scenes in Ferrari “looked pretty harsh, drastic and I must say cheesy for me” and asked Adam what he thought pic.twitter.com/mXaF1LlTuf — Adam Driver Central (@adamdrivercentl) November 12, 2023

Directed by Michael Mann and written by Troy Kennedy Martin, “Ferrari” is based on Brock Yates 1991 biography “Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine.” Driver stars as Enzo Ferrari as the film zooms in on the auto icon’s life during the summer of 1957.

In addition to Driver, “Ferrari” stars Penélope Cruz (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”) as Laura Ferrari, Shailene Woodley (“Big LIttle Lies”) as Lina Lardi, Sarah Gadon (“Cosmopolis”) as Linda Christian, Gabriel Leone (“Dark Days”) as Alfonso de Portago, Jack O’Connell (“Unbroken”) as Peter Collins and Patrick Dempsey (“Grey’s Anatomy) as Piero Taruffi.

So far critical opinion about the movie has been somewhat conflicted but largely positive, coming in at 74% on Rotten Tomatoes. The Daily Beast’s Nick Shager praised Mann’s film, writing that it “hums with steely passion and pain.” Meanwhile, The London Evening Standard’s Jo-Ann Titmarsh noted the film has “numerous issues” but praised its location. During the movie’s Venice premiere, Ben Croll praised Driver and Cruz’s performances for TheWrap but called Woodley’s casting odd and knocked the movie for its “clunky script full of expositional speechifying and primetime drama set-ups.”

The movie will premiere theatrically on December 25.