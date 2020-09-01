Adam Driver is returning to sci-fi and will star in a new thriller called “65” that will be written and directed by the writers of “A Quiet Place” and produced by Sam Raimi, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

The plot is being kept under wraps for the film that’s set up at Sony, but Scott Beck and Bryan Woods will direct and write “65,” as well as produce alongside Raimi and Zainab Azizi for Raimi Productions. Debbie Liebling will also produce.

It’s unclear when “65” will head into production.

Driver recently starred in “Marriage Story” and the final installment of the “Star Wars” franchise. He’ll next be seen in Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” and Leos Carax’s “Annette.” He has a number of other projects still on the horizon, including a Cuban Revolution drama called “Yankee Comandante” from director Jeff Nichols, so it’s unclear which film will be next up.

Beck and Woods are reuniting with Raimi after directing an episode of Raimi’s Quibi series “50 Stages of Fright.” They’re best known for the screenplay to John Krasinski’s horror hit “A Quiet Place,” which earned them a WGA Award nomination.

