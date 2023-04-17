Adam Lambert is putting his skills to the ultimate test on this week’s “That’s My Jam,” when a spin of the Wheel of Music challenges him to impersonate music legend, Cher.

In an exclusive clip shared with TheWrap ahead of Monday’s episode of the NBC series, Simu Liu and Halle Bailey battle it out against Chlӧe Bailey and Lambert on the NBC game show. Lambert’s pull of the mic to spin the wheel lands on the wheel of musical impressions.

If impersonating Cher wasn’t enough pressure, the “Whataya Want From Me” singer is tasked with singing “The Muffin Man” à la Cher — a prospect that sends both Lambert and host/executive producer Jimmy Fallon into laughter.

“Do you have a Cher in you?” Fallon asks Lambert, who gets into character with a classic Cher expression. “I got it,” Lambert exclaims as he heads to the stage. “Jam Band, can you give us something with a Cher feel?” Fallon requests, and the band kicks off to the tune of Cher’s “Believe.”

Lambert quickly eases into the gig, replacing the iconic lyrics “Do you believe in life after love?” with “Do you know the muffin man?” while his partner Chlӧe Bailey signals her support by dancing along.

After finishing his performance, Lambert throws his hair back in true Cher fashion as Fallon applauds the spot-on impersonation. “How do you do that? How do you make that good?” Fallon asks. “Cher would be very proud.”

Cher seemed very proud of Lambert for a previous, more somber rendition of one of the most famous songs from her repertoire. In 2018, Lambert sang a version of “Believe” at the 41st annual Kennedy Center Honors, where Cher was one of the honorees. In a video capturing the performance, the audience’s reactions include gasps at Lambert’s powerful vocals, and the camera pans to Cher visibly wiping away tears at a key moment in the song. “The Muffin Man” riff on “Believe” suggests Lambert is poking fun at himself as much as a singer he clearly idolizes.

You can watch the full “That’s My Jam” clip above and the Kennedy Center Honors clip below. The full episode featuring Lambert, Simu Liu, Chlӧe Bailey and Halle Bailey airs Monday, April 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, marking the show’s first episode in its new time slot after moving from Tuesdays at 10 p.m.

Additional guests for the show’s second installment include Kelsea Ballerini, Jabari Banks, Alexa Bliss, Big Boi, Quinta Brunson, Chance The Rapper, Darren Criss, Jason DeRulo, Jenna Dewan, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Nikki Glaser, Taraji P. Henson, Sarah Hyland, Kesha, Patti LaBelle, Joel McHale, Julia Michaels, French Montana, Keke Palmer, Jay Pharoah, Billy Porter, Diallo Riddle, Craig Robinson, Bashir Salahuddin, Nicole Scherzinger, JoJo Siwa, John Stamos, Kenan Thompson, Mike “The Miz”, Quavo, Will.I.Am and Saweetie.

“That’s My Jam” premieres Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC with episodes available to stream next day on Peacock.