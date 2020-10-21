NBC is developing a figure skating comedy series co-created by Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, the network announced Wednesday.

Set in the “off-the-wall world of adult figure skating,” the untitled project centers on a skater who “fights her family, failing knees and every other skater on the ice,” according to the series description.

“Grace and Frankie” alum Billy Finnegan will write and executive produce the series, which hails from 20th Television, with Rippon and co-creator Susan Kittenplan sharing a story credit. Kittenplan is the president of the Skating Club of New York, where Rippon is a member.

Adam Rippon took home a bronze medal as part of the U.S. figure skating team at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. He has since enjoyed crossover success in the entertainment sphere with his own YouTube channel and the Hearst-produced Quibi interview show “This Day in Useless Celebrity History.”

Rippon also competed on and won Season 26 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside his partner Jenna Johnson.