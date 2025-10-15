Adam Sandler to Receive Career Achievement Award at Santa Barbara Film Festival

Adam Sandler will receive the Maltin Modern Master Award at the 41st annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, organizers for the festival announced on Wednesday.

The comedic actor and producer is set to join film critic Leonard Maltin on-stage at the festival, where they’ll have an in-depth conversation about his work and career — including his latest foray into drama with his work in Noah Baumbach’s dramedy, “Jay Kelly.”

“Adam Sandler won me over when he sang ‘The Hanukkah Song’ on ‘SNL,’ then amassed a huge following in tailor-made movies like ‘The Waterboy’ and ‘The Wedding Singer,’” Maltin said in a statement. “I love that he’s left his comfort zone and delivered potent performances in ‘Uncut Gems’ and ‘Jay Kelly.’ I can’t wait to share the stage with him in Santa Barbara.”

Sandler’s career has spanned nearly 40 years, boasting a number of box office hits, including “Billy Madison,” “Happy Gilmore,” “Big Daddy,” “50 First Dates,” “Grown Ups” and more.

His films have notably grossed more than $3 billion worldwide.

The Maltin Modern Master Award, originally known as the Modern Master Award, was first established back in 1995. Per the festival, the award was meant to “honor an individual who has enriched our culture through accomplishments in the motion picture industry.”

The prize was later renamed the Maltin Modern Master Award 10 years ago, as a way to honor Maltin’s work as a longtime moderator for SBIFF and his influence as a celebrated film critic.

Last year’s award went to Angelina Jolie following her portrayal of opera singer Maria Callas in “Maria.”

Other past recipients include actors Jamie Lee Curtis, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Robert Downey Jr., Denzel Washington, Cate Blanchett, George Clooney and Christopher Plummer. Filmmakers Christopher Nolan, James Cameron, Clint Eastwood and Peter Jackson have also received the award in years’ past.

The 41st Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place between Feb. 4 to February 14, 2026.