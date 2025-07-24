Adam Scott Got a Concussion Filming That Big ‘Severance’ Fight: ‘You Can See My Head Get Slammed’

Adam Scott said he got a concussion when he filmed that huge fight scene in the “Severance” Season 2 finale, but added that it at least looked pretty cool on screen.

“You can see my head get slammed against the wall,” Scott explained to Entertainment Weekly in an interview out Thursday. “I did get a concussion from that moment when I get thrown into the wall, and luckily it looks awesome on camera. When it happened.”

Scott is referring to that wild fight that pops off after Mr. Drummond tries to stop Mark S. from rescuing his wife, Gemma, from Lumon. In the scene, Mr. Drummond slaps and then grabs Mark by the body and slams him against the wall. Scott said it was the most intense fight scene he ever had to perform.

“I’ve had fight scenes here and there over the years, but certainly never anything this brutal and this involved,” he shared, crediting his “incredible” stunt double Justice Hedenberg for taking many of the blows as well. He went on to say that after the scene ended, everyone scurried over to check on his wellbeing.

“And that was the first thing when it happened, everyone was like, ‘Oh my God,’ and crowded around,” the actor explained. “Once it was determined I was OK, and they called a doctor and stuff, but [director/EP] Ben [Stiller] came up to me and he’s like, ‘Hey man, it looks great.’”

Scott also said the scene, which was shot over the course of three days, was both extremely tiring and a rad experience.

“We were exhausted by the time we finished, but it was fun,” he concluded. “Super hard, it was difficult, but that’s how you get something that feels a certain way, is it has to be a challenge of some sort.”







