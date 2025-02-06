Adan Manzano, Telemundo Kansas City Super Bowl Reporter and ‘Rising Star,’ Dies at 27

Adan Manzano, a sports anchor and reporter for Telemundo 39 in Kansas City, died Wednesday in New Orleans while on assignment covering Super Bowl LIX. He was 27.

A cause of death for the young reporter was not given, but Telemundo 39 released a statement saying they were “cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate this tragic event.” Manzano died Wednesday.

“Adan was a true professional and a rising star, who exemplified excellence in his work. We will deeply miss Adan and his passion for sports, and the contributions he made to the local community,” Telemundo 39 said in the statement. “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Manzano was born in Mexico City before moving to Topeka, Kansas in 2018 to pursue a degree at Kansas State University. He began working as a sports anchor for Telemundo 39 back in 2021. Manzano joined the Chiefs Television Crew as a sideline reporter offering play-by-plays in Spanish at the beginning of the previous NFL season. He was in New Orleans to cover the Super Bowl for the third time.

Heartbreakingly, the young anchor’s death comes just 10 months after the death of his wife Ashleigh Boyd. Boyd died in a car crash in Topeka. They leave behind a one-year-old daughter.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas also posted to his X account about Manzano’s death after the news broke.

“Adan was so young and full of energy, and truly covered almost every event in the community,” Lucas wrote. “So very sad to see this news. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”