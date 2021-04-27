Netflix Summer Preview Teases ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ Release Date, Addison Rae’s “He’s All That” (Video)

Netflix has a lot going on this summer. A new preview trailer gives quick glimpses of the streaming service’s upcoming slate — including the first look at TikTok star Addison Rae in “He’s All That” and a release date for “The Kissing Booth 3.”

Rae shows up just shy of 40 seconds into the trailer, dancing at a pool party with her friends. The footage also shows a glimpse of her co-star, Tanner Buchanan, dressed in black tie formal wear. “How fun is this?” Rae asks, before Buchanan pops in with an excited, “Oh, that’s awesome!”

“He’s All That” is set to be a gender-swapped reboot of the 1999 teen comedy “She’s All That.” The original starred Rachel Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr., as Laney Boggs and Zack Syler respectively, and followed the pair’s unexpected love story. Cook will return for “He’s All That,” and will play the mother of Addison Rae’s protagonist Padgett Sawyer.

As Netflix’s Summer movie trailer comes to a close, two more co-stars pop up on-screen: Joey King and Joel Courtney of “The Kissing Booth 3.” They appear just after a quick shot of what appears to be the actors doing a small cliff jump in the movie.

“Oh my gosh dude, that was so cool,” King says. “I got so excited, I ate 11 churros,” Courtney responds.

“Ate. Eleven. Hm,” King responds slowly, taking a bite of her own churro and all but winking into the camera. So, it appears that the next installment of the “Kissing Booth” franchise will be hitting the streaming service on August 11, 2021.

The movie will be the final installment in the franchise, and is set to be a “culmination of this coming of age story.”

“Although their paths are entwined, each has their own journey with a set of challenges that they need to overcome before closing the chapter of their lives that was adolescence and beginning their new journey into adulthood,” director Vince Marcello told Variety earlier this year.

Other films previewed include the horror film “Army of the Dead” and Kevin Hart’s “Fatherhood.”

You can watch the full teaser above.