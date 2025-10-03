How Does Addison Rae Die in ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story?’

Spoilers below for Episode 3 – “The Babysitter” – of “Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Addison Rae’s stint on “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” was a short-lived but chilling appearance.

The pop singer appears in the third episode of the series, titled “The Babysitter,” as a woman dealing with polio who has to pause her babysitting gig, which Ed takes over after proposing to Aveline. He is bad at the job but becomes obsessed with Rae’s character when she returns.

Here is what happens to Rae in the show and how closely it aligns to what happened in real life.

Who does Addison Rae play in ‘Ed Gein?’

Addison Rae plays Evelyn Hartley in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story.” Hartley is a babysitter in Wisconsin who has to stop working for a family because she is struggling with a Polio diagnosis. Ed takes over her role as a babysitter after Aveline suggests he spend more time around kids in the hope it somehow makes him more comfortable with sex.

Ed is unsurprisingly terrible with the kids and is shortly thereafter fired for taking the kids to his house. When Evelyn returns to the house, he becomes obsessed with her.

How does she die?

Ed thinks Evelyn stole the babysitting job back from him and was messing with his “family plans” despite being awful at it. He starts stalking Evelyn and shows up at the house on one of her first nights back at the babysitting gig. He sneaks into the house and throws a bag over her head, kidnapping her.

Ed takes her to the barn after Aveline moves in with him and the two begin planning their life together. He ties her to a chair and yells at her for crying, saying it was he who should be crying. Evelyn watches as Ed has a conversation with his “Mother” who convinces him to kill her.

Ed brings out the body of his “mother” to watch as Evelyn continues to struggle in the chair. He pushes the corpse close to the bound girl. He puts down a bucket for the “mess” and then holds a hammer in his hand and the corpse’s hand. Together they swing down on the back of Evelyn’s head until she’s dead.

Did Ed Gein kill Evelyn in real life?

Evelyn Hartley was a real 14-year-old girl who went missing in 1953 from the Rasmussen house while babysitting. Gein was questioned about the disappearance because he had been seen visiting relatives in the area around the time Hartley went missing.

Following his arrest, Gein continued to deny any involvement in Hartley’s disappearance and even passed two lie detector tests when questioned. No evidence of Hartley’s remains were found when police searched Gein’s Plainview, Wisconsin home.