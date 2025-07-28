‘Monster’ Casts Ella Beatty as Lizzie Borden for Season 4

“Monster” found its Lizzie Borden for Season 4. The Netflix anthology series cast Ella Beatty in the lead role for the next installment of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s hit true crime saga, TheWrap has learned.

The series also cast Rebecca Hall to play Lizzie’s stepmother Abby, and Vicky Krieps will play Bridget Sullivan, a maid in the Borden home. The news comes as Netflix prepares to debut Season 3 later this year, which will star Charlie Hunnam as serial killer Ed Gein.

The casting marks the return for all three actresses into the Murphy universe. Beatty, whose parents are Warren Beatty and Annette Bening, previously appeared in a recurring role on “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans” on FX. Hall is in the cast of Murphy’s upcoming FX drama “The Beauty” and Krieps is set to star in “Monster” Season 3.

Borden’s story has been depicted across multiple TV and film adaptations, including the 1975 TV movie, “The Legend of Lizzie Borden,” which starred Elizabeth Montgomery as Borden, as well as Lifetime’s “Lizzie Borden Took an Ax” and “The Lizzie Borden Chronicles,” both of which starred Christina Ricci as Borden. More recently, Chloë Sevigny starred as Borden alongside Kristen Stewart in the 2018 film “Lizzie.”

Season 3 centers on notorious 1950s grave robber, murderer and suspected serial killer Ed Gein, who served as inspiration for Norman Bates, the central character in Hitchcock’s classic 1960 film “Psycho.”

Hunnam stars as Gein, while Laurie Metcalf plays Gein’s mother Augusta, Tom Hollander stars as Alfred Hitchcock and Olivia Williams plays Alma Hitchcock.

“Monster” kicked off with a record-breaking run in Season 1 centered around Jeffrey Dahmer, played by Evan Peters. Season 2 focused on the Menendez Brothers.