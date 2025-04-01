‘Adolescence’ Becomes No. 9 Most-Watched Netflix Series of All Time in Just 3 Weeks

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Adolescence” has landed on Netflix’s top 10 most-watched English series of all time in just three weeks.

Since its March 13 release, the four-episode series has logged 96.7 million views, landing on the most popular TV list of all time in the No. 9 spot, surpassing “Stranger Things 3,” which now sits at No. 10 with 94.8 million views since its 2019 debut. “Adolescence” now sits behind “Fool Me Once” and “The Night Agent” Season 1, which both currently have 98.2 million views to date.

Though “Adolescence” scored enough viewership to climb onto the most popular list, viewership for the series slid slightly from last week’s 42 million views to reach 30.4 million views during the week of March 24.

With its massive viewership, “Adolescence” maintained its spot as the most-watched English TV series this week, by far outpacing viewership for “The Residence,” which took the No. 2 spot on the list with 8.8 million views.

Next on the English TV list was “Million Dollar Secret,” which debuted as Netflix’s third most-watched show of the week with 3.7 million views, outpacing viewership for the March 24 installment of WWE Monday Night Raw, which took fourth place with 3 million views. “Running Point,” which has already been renewed for a second season, was No. 6 on the list with 2.3 million views while “Zero Day” took the No. 9 spot with 1.7 million views.

Sofia Carson’s “The Life List” debuted as the week’s most-watched English film with 24.4 million views, outpacing viewership for “The Electric State,” which came in second place with 7.6 million views in its third week. “Con Mum” came in third place with 6.3 million views while “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera” took the No. 4 spot with 6 million views and “The Twister: Caught in the Storm” came in fifth place with 5.5 million views.

“Kraven the Hunter” came next in sixth place with 5.4 million views, while “A Quiet Place: Day One” took the No. 7 spot on the list with 4.6 million views.