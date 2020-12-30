Adolfo Quinones, better known as “Shabba-Doo,” the pioneering hip-hop dancer and one of the stars of the film “Breakin,'” has died. He was 65.

Shabba-Doo was one of the members of the dance crew The Original Lockers that helped introduce the “locking” style of dance to breakdancing and hip-hop. One of his fellow members, Toni Basil, announced Quinones’ death on Wednesday. No cause of death was given.

“It is with extreme sadness the Lockers family announces the unexpected passing of our beloved Adolfo Shabba-Doo Quinones. In this difficult time, we are requesting privacy,” Basil wrote in a statement to Twitter.

A representative for Quinones did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Shabba-Doo earlier this week posted on Instagram that he was feeling sick but that he had tested negative for COVID-19.

Born and raised in Chicago, Shabba-Doo was a dancer of Puerto Rican and African American descent and joined up with Basil, Don “Campbellock” Campbell and Fred “Rerun” Berry as one of the members of The Original Lockers. The group was formed in 1971 and was active throughout the ’70s, introducing hip-hop to the locking style of funk dance of freezing in place and continuing at the same previous speed.

Shabba-Doo was best known as Ozone in MGM’s 1984 film “Breakin'” and in its sequel, “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo.” He also appeared in “Xanadu” and “Tango & Cash,” among others, and he’s known for cameo appearances and performances on “Saturday Night Live,” “Married With Children” and more.

Quinones also appeared in music videos or worked as a choreographer for pop artists such as Madonna, Lionel Richie and Luther Vandross, and he also choreographed Three Six Mafia’s performance of the Oscar-winning original song “It’s Hard Out Here For a Pimp” on the Oscars telecast.

See some online reaction mourning Shabba-Doo’s passing below:

We’ve just learned the passing of Shabba Doo. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family and friends. His influence in this dance community from Breakin movies as Ozone to the underground scene, blessed so many #RIPShabbaDoo pic.twitter.com/5EEIWhx8Zp — Step x Step (@stepxstepdance) December 30, 2020

Rest In Peace Adolfo “shabba doo” quinones. Hip hop dancing and dancing period isn’t what it is today without him. pic.twitter.com/BB0K6CZgmJ — D (@TopNotch_NoLess) December 30, 2020

I just heard I’ve lost another friend Shabba do. A great Hiphop dancer. We toured together w/ Lionel Richie 1983. Gosh, Rest In Peace my brother. @officialshabbadoo @Shabba_Doo pic.twitter.com/YntRWT1t55 — SheilaEdrummer (@SheilaEdrummer) December 30, 2020

Damn, Shabba Doo. RIP. So sad to see so many of our foundational dancers passing this year. pic.twitter.com/K2ZBT5rYKk — THE BLESSED MADONNA (@Blessed_Madonna) December 30, 2020