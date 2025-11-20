F1 Legend Adrian Newey Is Getting a Documentary From Artists Equity

Artists Equity, the studio c0-founded by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, is set to co-produce an upcoming documentary about the life and career of Formula One’s greatest race car designer, Adrian Newey, alongside The Whisper Group and Mark Stewart Productions.

“When Mark Stewart approached me about making a docu film, whilst flattered I was initially not sure whether to accept. However, one of the touching things about my 2017 autobiography is the number of letters I have received, relaying how much the book had sparked their interest in and appreciation of the design and engineering that goes into racing cars, how interactive the car design is with the drivers, and how much success is about mindset,” Newey said in a statement. “Hopefully this film can portray the passion, the working practice, the strength of mind that is involved in bringing an F1 car to the grid.”

The documentary, which currently has the working title “Turbulence: The Greatest Mind in Formula One,” will look back on Newey’s 40-plus years in motorsports, which include 12 World Constructors’ Championships and 14 World Drivers’ Championships, including four consecutive of each from 2010 to 2013 alongside Red Bull Racing and driver Sebastian Vettel as well as two more Constructors’ Championships in 2022 and 2023 as part of Max Verstappen’s streak of four straight Drivers’ Championships.

But along with those many heights came crushing lows, the biggest of all being in 1994 with the tragic death of Ayrton Senna at the San Marino Grand Prix in a car that Newey helped design. The fatal crash rocked the entire motorsports world but became a particular crisis for Newey, who was charged and acquitted of manslaughter charges alongside several other members of the Williams racing team.

In addition to covering Newey’s career, “Turbulence” will look back on his 2025 F1 season, which marked his first as managing technical partner at Aston Martin Aramco after 17 years at Red Bull. Currently ranked seventh in the Constructors’ standings, Aston Martin has turned to the man regarded as F1’s greatest designer ever to get back in contention.

In collaboration with F1 and Aston Martin, “Turbulence” will be executive produced by Affleck, Damon and Kyle Wheeler for Artists Equity; Brian Venturo and Stephen O’Connor; Drew Masters, Chris Grubb, Sunil Patel and Emma Everitt for Whisper; and by Mark Stewart for MSP. The film will be executive produced and directed by Patrick Mark and Michael Tolajian.

“This film is about so much more than just racing, it’s about a living legend whose unrivaled career is full of ambition and reinvention. It’s those deep human attributes that we at Artists Equity feel so connected to and want to share in the stories we tell. We’re honored to help bring Adrian’s story to life alongside all of our incredible partners,” said Affleck.

“The film charts the challenges I have faced in joining a new team in early March to prepare for what is arguably the biggest regulation change in F1 history. It also delves into the story behind my career up to this point and how it has helped to prepare me for this enormous challenge. It’s been a wild ride so far, but F1 never stands still. I hope that the film will capture some of that restless energy, and our constant drive towards improved performance,” added Newey.