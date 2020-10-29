Dating App’s Message for Swingers in Swing States: Vote

Dating and camming site AdultFriendFinder is the latest company joining the get-out-the-vote effort with a punny new campaign aimed at new sign-ups called “Swinging in Swing States.”

The hookup site, which claims to have over 100 million users worldwide, is offering new customers registered to vote in one of the 13 swing states — Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — a free Gold membership if they send a photo of themselves either waiting in line to vote or sporting an “I Voted” sticker to swingvotes@ffn.com.

“Swinging has always been a team activity, and we’re hoping to inspire our community to tap into that team mentality to encourage high voter turnout for this year’s election, particularly in the crucial swing states,” Gunner Taylor, director of strategic development for FriendFinder Networks, told TheWrap. “Here at AFF, we don’t care which way you swing, as long as you get out and vote. That’s why we’re not only asking swingers – but all voters – to head to the polls and make their voices heard.”

2020 has seen quite a lot of very visible — and occasionally surprising — Get-out-the-vote efforts. For instance Snoop Dogg is participating, as are exotic dancers in Atlanta.