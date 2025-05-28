‘Adults’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the New FX Comedy Series?

If you’ve been craving a “Girls”-esque series centered on a group of friends in their 20s, “Adults” might be your next watch.

In FX’s “Adults,” Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Owen Thiele, Amita Rao and Jack Innanen star as a group of friends living in the Queens childhood home of Samir (Elassal), trying their hardest to learn how to live their best adult life.

In addition to the main group, “Adults” welcomes in “Daredevil” star Charlie Cox for an unexpected arc, as well as guest stars Julia Fox and Ray Nicholson.

Rafy/FX

Malik Elassal as Samir

Malik Elassal stars as Samir, who lives with his group of friends at his childhood home in Queens while his parents take an RV trip. Much of the housework falls to Samir, who struggles to make major life decisions.

Elassal can be seen in “Resident Alien,” “Joe Pickett,” “Fortunate Son” and “Fakeland.”

Rafy/FX

Lucy Freyer as Billie

Lucy Freyer stars as Billie, Samir’s childhood best friend who appears to have everything in her life together.

Freyer has been featured in “Paint,” the Roundabout Theater’s “The Wanderers,” “Jake’s Unemployment Summer” and “Dead@17: Rebirth.”

Rafy/FX

Owen Thiele as Anton

Owen Thiele stars as Anton, Samir’s college roommate and the only one in the friend group with a reliable job. Anton is the friend group’s social butterfly, but he can be a bit too trusting at times, leading to some dangerous situations.

Thiele is best known for appearing in “Overcompensating” as George, and can also be seen in “Theater Camp,” “Dollface,” “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson,” “Hacks,” “Idiotka” and “Zoey 102.”

Rafy/FX

Amita Rao as Issa

Amita Rao stars as Issa, who makes her passions and her business known to everyone around her. She’s dating Paul Baker, whom she eventually convinces Samir should move in with the group.

Rao can be seen in “Deli Boys” and “Emperor of Ocean Park.”

Rafy/FX

Jack Innanen as Paul Baker

Jack Innanen plays Paul Baker, Issa’s hookup who eventually works his way into the friend group to live at Samir’s childhood home in Queens. As he develops friendships with Samir, Anton and Billie, it’s unsurprising that Paul Baker moved to NYC from Canada.

Innanen can be seen in “The Office Movers” and “The Dessert.”

Rafy/FX

Charlie Cox as Mr. Teacher

Charlie Cox plays Mr. Teacher, Billie’s high school teacher who becomes entangled with her after she visits her high school more than a handful of times.

Cox is best known for starring as Matt Murdock in “Daredevil,” “Daredevil: Born Again,” “Echo,” “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” He has also starred in “The Theory of Everything,” “Stardust,” “Kin,” “Treason” and “King of Thieves.”