A+E Networks has launched a content production and business development partnership with Range Media Partners. Under the deal, the network now has a minority stake in the company and will serve as Range’s production partner on scripted projects.

A+E and Range have also agreed to a first-look deal for nonfiction projects for its unscripted content creation units Category 6 Media and Six West Media.

“We are thrilled to partner with Peter Micelli and Range Media Partners, whose passion and creativity in pursuit of unlocking global value for artists and fostering a forward-thinking culture of innovation aligns with our vision of the future,” A+E Networks president and chairman Paul Buccieri said in a statement. “We were drawn to their impressive team and roster of entrepreneurially-minded talent and believe this investment will create strategic opportunities to accelerate the growth of our scripted and nonfiction content creation unit on a global scale.”

Buccieri added: “Our investment underscores both our confidence in the trajectory of the industry and more specifically, the role Range will play within it. This alignment will enable diversification of our storytelling and content, amplify our efforts to shift from curator to creator, and bolster our ultimate goal to become a global IP powerhouse.”

Range Media Partners was founded in 2020 by former CAA and Entertainment One executive Peter Micelli.

The management firm’s clients include a range of talent from actors such as Emilia Clarke, Bradley Cooper, and Tom Hardy to filmmakers including Michael Bay, M. Night Shyamalan, Luca Guadagnino and Alma Har’el. Range also represents musical artists Jack Harlow, Justin Tranter, Bazzi, and MAX.

Under the partnership, A+E will also seek to use Range’s growing list of musicians to expand its music-related unscripted projects and develop music services for A+E Networks’ content and soundtrack needs.

Micelli said of the partnership with A+E: “We are humbled to partner with remarkable artists, who are driven by the need to know more and do more. We are privileged to be joined by the like-minded team at A+E Networks (some of whom we have worked with for decades), who share our passion for innovation, business strategy and compelling storytelling, as we enter this next chapter.”