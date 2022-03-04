TikTok Music Artists to Compete in MTV Reality Series ‘Becoming a Popstar’ (Video)

Music artists who sprang to TikTok fame are getting their chance at wider recognition. MTV, Pepsi and TikTok are launching reality competition series “Becoming a Popstar,” the network announced Friday.

Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas, singer Becky G and Sean Bankhead, a VMA-nominated creative director and choreographer, will all serve as judges for the new reality competition, which premieres Thursday, March 24.

Here’s how the five-episode show will work: Eight artists discovered on TikTok will come up with original themed songs once per week. They’ll also have to make accompanying one-minute music videos that will drop first on TikTok.

One theme is “The Duets,” which will pair off contestants to create an original song and visual performance.

The winner of each week will take home a cash prize from Pepsi, and be announced the following week in a live pre-show on MTV’s TikTok account.

Weekly eliminations will lead to two artists competing in the finale, with the winner starring in a Pepsi commercial slated to air during the 2022 MTV VMAs. Pepsi will also provide funding and resources to the winner as they work to take their career to a new level.

Fans can participate in the vote by searching #MTVPopstar on TikTok to find the videos from the artists. Voting is open until 48 hours before the next episode.

Jonas and Becky G will also serve as executive producers on the series. Bruce Gilmer is executive producer for MTV in partnership with Paramount’s Velocity. Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Madison Merritt are executive producers for Jesse Collins Entertainment. Neal Konstantini is showrunner and executive producer.

“Becoming a Popstar” will air Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT onMTV.