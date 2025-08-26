A+E Studios Taps Jessie Abbott as Creative Affairs VP

A+E Studios has tapped Jessie Abbott as its vice president of creative affairs.

Abbott most recently served as vice president of current development at Kapital Entertainment, where she oversaw series such as Hulu’s “Black Cake,” Starz’s “Shining Vale,” ABC’s “Women of the Movement” and “A Million Little Things,” Fox’s “Pivoting,” CBS’s “The Unicorn” and CBS All Access’ “Tell Me a Story.” She spent a decade at the company, working her way up from assistant to vice president before her departure.

Abbott began her career as an assistant in the Television Literary department at The Gersh.

She will report directly to A&E Studios co-head and executive vice president of creative affairs Tana Jamieson.

“Jessie’s track record of championing distinctive voices and delivering compelling, high-quality programming speaks for itself,” Jamieson said in a Tuesday statement. “Her ability to nurture projects from inception to premiere, coupled with her deep industry relationships, will be an invaluable asset to our growing slate. We are thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

A+E Studios’ credits include “The Lincoln Lawyer,” “UnReal,” “Roots,” “Parish,” “Big Sky,” “Reprisal,” “The Liberator” and “The Malevolent Bride.” The company is currently in production on the untitled Lars Kepler project with Apple TV+ and has over 70 projects in active development across streaming, cable, broadcast and international platforms.