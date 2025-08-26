A+E Studios Taps Jessie Abbott as Creative Affairs VP

The Kapital Entertainment executive has overseen series including Hulu’s “Black Cake,” Starz’s “Shining Vale” and ABC’s “Women of the Movement,” among others

Jessie Abbott
Jessie Abbott (Photo courtesy of A+E Global Media)

A+E Studios has tapped Jessie Abbott as its vice president of creative affairs.

Abbott most recently served as vice president of current development at Kapital Entertainment, where she oversaw series such as Hulu’s “Black Cake,” Starz’s “Shining Vale,” ABC’s “Women of the Movement” and “A Million Little Things,” Fox’s “Pivoting,” CBS’s “The Unicorn” and CBS All Access’ “Tell Me a Story.” She spent a decade at the company, working her way up from assistant to vice president before her departure.

Abbott began her career as an assistant in the Television Literary department at The Gersh.

Nicole Vogel
Read Next
Lifetime Cuts Majority of Unscripted Team, Including VP of Programming and Development Nicole Vogel

She will report directly to A&E Studios co-head and executive vice president of creative affairs Tana Jamieson.

“Jessie’s track record of championing distinctive voices and delivering compelling, high-quality programming speaks for itself,” Jamieson said in a Tuesday statement. “Her ability to nurture projects from inception to premiere, coupled with her deep industry relationships, will be an invaluable asset to our growing slate. We are thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

A+E Studios’ credits include “The Lincoln Lawyer,” “UnReal,” “Roots,” “Parish,” “Big Sky,” “Reprisal,” “The Liberator” and “The Malevolent Bride.” The company is currently in production on the untitled Lars Kepler project with Apple TV+ and has over 70 projects in active development across streaming, cable, broadcast and international platforms.

Paul Buccieri
Read Next
Disney, Hearst Exploring Sale of A+E Global Media

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter at TheWrap, writing about the programming, executives and trends in the television and streaming industries. Prior to joining the TheWrap in November 2022, he spent four years at Fox Business as a production assistant and a reporter on its digital team. He has a Bachelor of Science in…

Comments