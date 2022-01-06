TBS’ ‘AEW: Dynamite’ Debut Draws 1 Million Viewers, Jumps 15% in Key Demo

All Elite Wrestling’s flagship series “AEW: Dynamite” officially made the move from TNT to TBS last night, when the pro-wrestling show drew 1.01 million total viewers, up 4% from the prior week.

Of that all-in number, about 560,000 were aged 18-49, an improvement of 15%. Yes, “Dynamite” on TBS is All Elite.

The final “Dynamite” on TNT, which aired on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, drew 975,000 total viewers. Of that tally, 485,000 came from the key adults 18-49 demographic. The show ranked fifth on cable that night.

A week earlier, so ahead of the Christmas holiday, “AEW: Dynamite” drew 1.02 million total viewers. While the all-in tally was higher, the demo rake of 480,000 was a bit lower. Still, that “Dynamite” ranked better — No. 2 — on cable among adults 18-49. It was up 21% in the demo and +8% overall from the previous week’s “Dynamite,” when the AEW program ranked ninth in the demo among Wednesday cable shows.

The improvement was huge over the same week last year. The Jan. 6, 2021 “Dynamite” averaged 665,000 total viewers, with 331,000 of those coming from the main demo.

While not really the best-available comparison to go with here, we’ll do the math anyway for Tony Khan and co. Year to year, the week’s improvement was +52% overall and +69% in the main demo. So perhaps we jumped the gun on stealing AEW’s “is All Elite” line for the week-to-week snapshot.

“Dynamite” used to go head to head with “NXT” on USA Network before the WWE minor-league wrestling show moved to Tuesdays. “NXT” made the jump after the World Wrestling Entertainment program lost its lead — and a lot of share — to the upstart AEW.

All Elite Wrestling launched a second weekly show, “AEW: Rampage,” in August. That one still airs Fridays on TNT.