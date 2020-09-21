AFI Fest 2020 to Close With Errol Morris Documentary ‘My Psychedelic Love Story’

The 2020 AFI Fest will close with Errol Morris’ documentary “My Psychedelic Love Story,” the American Film Institute announced on Monday.

“My Psychedelic Love Story” explores the dark side of Timothy Leary, High Priest of LSD, who was known for his strong advocacy of psychedelic drugs, and his doomed relationship with British socialite Joanna Harcourt-Smith.

AFI also announced the lineup for the Special Presentations section, which will include the world premieres of “Pink Skiews Ahead” (Kelly Oxford), “The Reagans” (Matt Tyrnauer), “Really Love” (Angel Kristi Williams), “The Father” (Florian Zeller), “Fireball” (Werner Herzog and Clive Oppenheimer) and “A Suitable Boy” (Mira Nair).

“Celebrating the diversity of great cinematic storytelling, our Special Presentations offer our audience the opportunity to experience new stories and new voices at this year’s AFI Fest,” Michael Lumpkin, Director of AFI Festivals, said in a statement. “From first-time directors and established masters to fiction and nonfiction to series, these outstanding projects films affirm the vitality and creativity of our resilient film community.”

The 2020 AFI Fest will run from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22 and will open with the world premiere of Julia Hart’s “I Am Your Woman.”

The festival’s full line-up is expected to be unveiled in October.