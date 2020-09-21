Go Pro Today

AFI Fest 2020 to Close With Errol Morris Documentary ‘My Psychedelic Love Story’

AFI Fest will run from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22

| September 21, 2020 @ 11:59 AM Last Updated: September 21, 2020 @ 12:09 PM
American Film Institute AFI logo

The 2020 AFI Fest will close with Errol Morris’ documentary “My Psychedelic Love Story,” the American Film Institute announced on Monday.

“My Psychedelic Love Story” explores the dark side of Timothy Leary, High Priest of LSD, who was known for his strong advocacy of psychedelic drugs, and his doomed relationship with British socialite Joanna Harcourt-Smith.

AFI also announced the lineup for the Special Presentations section, which will include the world premieres of  “Pink Skiews Ahead” (Kelly Oxford), “The Reagans” (Matt Tyrnauer), “Really Love” (Angel Kristi Williams), “The Father” (Florian Zeller), “Fireball” (Werner Herzog and Clive Oppenheimer) and “A Suitable Boy” (Mira Nair).

Also Read: AFI Names 8 Filmmakers for This Year's Directing Workshop for Women

“Celebrating the diversity of great cinematic storytelling, our Special Presentations offer our audience the opportunity to experience new stories and new voices at this year’s AFI Fest,” Michael Lumpkin, Director of AFI Festivals, said in a statement. “From first-time directors and established masters to fiction and nonfiction to series, these outstanding projects films affirm the vitality and creativity of our resilient film community.”

The 2020 AFI Fest will run from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22 and will open with the world premiere of Julia Hart’s “I Am Your Woman.”

The festival’s full line-up is expected to be unveiled in October.

Bored at Home? Here's Where You Can Watch Most of AFI's Top 25 Films (Photos)

  • AFI movies
  • Universal
  • e.t. Universal
  • The Grapes of Wrath 20th Century Fox
  • United Artists
  • Chinatown Jack Nicholson Paramount Pictures
  • It's a Wonderful Life Liberty Films
  • On the Waterfront Marlon Brando Columbia Pictures
  • The General Buster Keaton United Artists
  • Embassy PIctures
  • Sunset Blvd Paramount
  • 2001 A Space Odyssey Warner Bros.
  • Paramount Pictures
  • star wars roger ebert new hope Fox
  • Warner Bros.
  • United Artists
  • Judy Garland Wizard of Oz MGM
  • Vertigo 1958 Paramount Pictures
  • schindler's list thanksgiving Universal Pictures
  • Lawrence of Arabia Columbia Pictures
  • Gone With the Wind Warner Bros.
  • debbie reynolds singin in the rain MGM
  • Robert De Niro Raging Bull Fat United Artists
  • Casablanca Warner Bros.
  • Marlon Brando Godfather Paramount
  • ORSON WELLES CITIZEN KANE (1941) Paramount
1 of 26

Are you running out of things to watch during the coronavirus scare? Go down the AFI Top 25 list and check these off as well

Check out where you watch most of the films (yes, four are not available, unfortunately) on AFI's list.

View In Gallery

Related Content