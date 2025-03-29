AfroAnimation Summit 2025 (AAS), which brings together leaders within the animation and gaming industries, is officially set to kick off in Burbank, California, the first week of April.

The AfroAnimation Summit was founded by Keith White and Rio Cyrus in an effort to provide animators, storytellers and creators with opportunities to network, develop their careers and gain industry access through a program series of panel discussions, workshops, competitions and more. This year will be its fifth edition.

During the event, the summit will present an exclusive screening of “Iyanu,” the animated fantasy hero series that’s heading to Cartoon Network and Max from creator, executive producer and showrunner Roye Okupe. The series, which is deeply rooted in Nigerian culture, music and mythology, was developed and produced by Lion Forge Entertainment, the producers behind “Hair Love.” The screening will be shown at the AMC Burbank 16 theater on April 3 at 12:30 p.m., and will be followed by discussion with Okupe.

In addition, the convention will include its FRWD Awards Dinner on April 4 at Castaway Burbank, where films and voiceover actors from the last year will be awarded. Nominees include Viola Davis, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett and Pharrell Williams.

The event starts up with a “Kick Off Party” on April 1 before the summit begins on April 3 and wraps April 4.