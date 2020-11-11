Apple has unveiled the cast of its forthcoming murder-mystery comedy “The Afterparty.”

The series, which hails from “The Lego Movie” duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord, takes place at the afterparty of a high school reunion, with each episode featuring a retelling of the same night told through a different character’s perspective. Every installment will get its own visual format and film genre to match the teller’s personality.

Tiffany Haddish will star as Detective Danner, the eccentric detective assigned to the high-profile case, with Sam Richardson, Zoe Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Dave Franco and Jamie Demetriou set to play the alumni being questioned. Early will play Detective Culp, Danner’s overly eager partner.

Richardson will play Aniq, a loveable escape room designer who hopes to reconnect with his high school crush, Zoe, played by Chao. Zoe is described as a former artist turned school administrator who is newly separated from her high school sweetheart.

Schwartz will play Aniq’s “relentlessly positive” best friend Yasper, who dreams of a career in music, while Barinholtz will play Zoe’s ex-husband Brett, an arrogant former high school athlete. Glazer will play Chelsea, the former high school valedictorian and class president. Franco will play Xavier, the dorky high school drama student who is now a famous pop star and actor.

“Fleabag” and “Miracle Workers” actor Demetriou will play Walt, who was ignored throughout high school and attends the reunion with hopes to be remembered.

Miller is creator, showrunner and executive producer on the series, with Lord also executive producing through the pair’s shingle, Lord Miller. Lord Miller’s vice president of television, Aubrey Lee, is a producer. TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television, where Lord and Miller are under a multi-year overall television deal, will produce.