America's Got Talent - Season: 16

Ratings: ‘AGT’ Enjoys Time Slot Return, and So Does Peyton Manning

by and | June 23, 2021 @ 9:32 AM

NFL great’s “College Bowl” premiered after “America’s Got Talent” last night

“America’s Got Talent” came back home to a warm welcome in the 8 o’clock hour on Tuesday, following time spent hanging out at 10 p.m. to make way for the Olympic trials on NBC. And at 10, Peyton Manning’s “Capital One College Bowl” premiere enjoyed the “AGT” lead-in.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. From 8-10 p.m., “America’s Got Talent” scored a 0.8 and 6.6 million viewers. At 10, the premiere of “Capital One College Bowl” landed a 0.5 and 2.8 million viewers.

