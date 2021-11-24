Jane Marczewski, the “America’s Got Talent” contestant who went viral for scoring a Golden Buzzer from judge Simon Cowell and quickly became a fan favorite as she shared her journey of battling cancer, returned to CNN with a health update on Tuesday night. And as always, she remains optimistic.

Marczewski, who performs under the stage name Nightbirde, was forced to drop out of the competition in August due to her health, saying at the time on Instagram that since her audition, “my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention.”

That same week Nightbirde appeared on “Cuomo Prime Time” to go a little more in depth, saying “my liver right now is mostly cancer. More cancer than liver in there right now.” But this week, she had a positive update to share with CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

“You know what? I wish we would get a faster miracle,” Marczewski admitted. “But it’s happening slow, little by little day by day, I’m getting a little better. I did get a scan result back and a bunch of stuff that was there has now disappeared. And a bunch of the really big stuff has gone down in size. So we’re on the way.”

That said, Marczewski also made sure to point out that it has been an overwhelming journey so far, particularly because it’s played out so publicly.

“It’s a lot to process, the highest highs and lowest lows of my life all happening at the same time,” she said. “And all of this playing out in front of millions of people is really — it’s a lot to carry. But it’s also such an honor because the whole world is carrying their own weight and we get to learn how to do this together.”

With Thanksgiving this week, Nightbirde added that she’s always grateful to have another year to spend with her family.

“Every year that I get together around the table with people that I love, it’s such an honor and a gift,” she said. “I shouldn’t, I should not be alive right now, based on the usual statistics. So every year when this time comes around, it’s special for the whole family.”

You can watch Nightbirde’s full interview with Chris Cuomo in the video above.