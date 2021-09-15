America's Got Talent - Season 16

NBC

Ratings: ‘AGT’ Performance Finale Can’t Shake ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in Key Demo

by | September 15, 2021 @ 9:05 AM

But ”America’s Got Talent“ blows the competition away in terms of total viewers

The “America’s Got Talent” Season 16 finalists competed for one final time on Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough for NBC to shake ABC and its “Bachelor in Paradise” in terms of key-demo ratings. In total viewers, however, it wasn’t even a competition.

“AGT” drew more than 7 million total viewers last night. The “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” spinoff had 3 million.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

