‘American Ninja Warrior’ and ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season Finales Tie in TV Ratings

by | September 14, 2021 @ 9:43 AM

But good luck vs. first ”Monday Night Football“ of the season

The Summer 2021 season finales for NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” and Fox’s “Hell’s Kitchen” were all notched up in TV ratings among adults 18-49 on Monday. “Ninja Warrior’s” overall viewer tally dwarfed that of the Gordon Ramsay cooking competition, however. See who won “American Ninja Warrior” here, and find out who won “Hell’s Kitchen” here.

No matter, last night was always going to go to ABC, which simulcast its sister cable channel ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” NFL season opener. Last night, the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in overtime.

