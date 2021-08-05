‘America’s Got Talent’ Standout Nightbirde Gives Health Update After Withdrawing: ‘My Liver Right Now is Mostly Cancer’

Jane Marczewski, the “America’s Got Talent” contestant who went viral for scoring a Golden Buzzer from judge Simon Cowell, has a health update for fans who have missed her since she had to leave the show. And she’s confident that she’ll be on stage again one day.

Marczewski, who performs under the stage name Nightbirde, announced her departure from the competition earlier this week, posting a picture to her Instagram explaining the situation.

“Thank you for all your support, it means the world to me,” she wrote. “Stay with me, I’ll be better soon. I’m planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I’ve still got dreams.”

On Wednesday night, Nightbirde appeared on CNN with Chris Cuomo, revealing a bit more specifics regarding her condition. But she also doubled down on her message of optimism.

“I got shocking news less than a week ago about cancer regrowth that has taken over my lungs and liver. So my liver right now is mostly cancer. More cancer than liver in there right now,” Marczewski said. “But like I said, I’m planning my future, not my legacy. Some people would call that blind denial. I prefer to call it rebellious hope. And I’m not stopping anytime soon.”

When asked how exactly she maintains that positivity, given the fact that she has just a two percent chance of survival, Marczewski noted that it was definitely a conscious choice, rather than a natural instinct.

“When you go through something that is so devastating, makes no sense, there are no answers, you kind of have the choice, like, am I going to become bitter, or am I not?” the singer said. “You do have a choice, you know. You do get to decide what becomes of you in a sense and, you know, I’ve decided in my most painful moments to keep my eyes open because it’s easier. It’s easier to close your eyes and to give up and forget it but there is so much beauty and poetry to be seen in the world if you’re willing to sign off on the pain that it takes to stay awake in the middle of something that hurts so bad, that’s all this is. Anybody can do it.”

She also added that she really wants to see what happens when — not if — she makes it through. First on her list? Writing an incredible record.