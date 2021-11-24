3 Men Found Guilty of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery

A Georgia jury reached its decision Wednesday in the trial of three men charged with murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man jogging in their neighborhood. The three white men charged with his murder — Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. — were found guilty. The verdicts came after two days of deliberation.

The McMichaels were found guilty and face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Notably, they were also indicted on three separate federal hate crime charges. The federal trial is set for next February and they could face additional penalties if convicted of those charges, which include interference with rights, attempted kidnapping and using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Bryan was also found guilty of murder and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, as well. He was acquitted on the charge of malice murder, but, like the McMichaels, was also indicted on federal hate crime charges, including interference with rights and attempted kidnapping. He has pled not guilty on those charges. Again, if convicted, he may face additional penalties.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020, when he was going for a jog in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia. A white father and son — the McMichaels — began following Arbery in their pick-up truck before the son, Travis, fired three shots at Arbery, killing him. The incident was recorded on video by Bryan, who was also tailing Arbery in another vehicle.

It wasn’t until May of last year, three months after Arbery’s death, that the McMichaels and Ryan were arrested and charged with murder.