‘AHS’ Alums Dylan McDermott, Jamie Brewer to Reprise ‘Murder House’ Roles for ‘American Horror Stories’ Finale

“American Horror Story” alums Dylan McDermott and Jamie Brewer will be reprising their Season 1 (a.k.a. “Murder House”) roles of Dr. Ben Harmon and Adelaide Langdon, respectively, for the season finale of FX on Hulu’s spinoff series “American Horror Stories,” creator Ryan Murphy revealed Tuesday.

Murphy announced the full cast lineup for Season 1 Episode 7, which is titled “Game of Over,” on Twitter, including Dylan McDermott as Dr. Ben Harmon, Sierra McCormick as Scarlett, Jamie Brewer as Adelaide Langdon, Kaia Gerber as Ruby, Noah Cyrus as Connie, Paris Jackson as Maya, Adam Hagenbuch as Dylan, Mercedes Mason as Michelle, Nicholas Bechtel as Rory, Tom Lenk as Tim the Agent, Selena Sloan as Erin, Ashley Martin Carter as Rowena, Valerie Loo as Nicole, and Merrin Dungey as Dr. Andi Grant.

Fans of “American Horror Stories” who watched the previous six episodes of the show’s first season, will recognize several of those actors and their characters as ones that appeared in the two-part premiere, “Rubber (Wo)man,” which is set in the Murder House from “AHS” Season 1 — where the late Ben Harmon and Adelaide Langdon both resided at one point in their lives.

Here is the official description for the “American Horror Stories” Season 1 finale episode, which launches Thursday on FX on Hulu: A couple dares to spend a night in one of the most infamous haunted houses. The seventh episode was written by Murphy and Brad Falchuk, and directed by Liz Friedlander.

McDermott and Brewer reprising their old “Murder House” identities marks the first time that “American Horror Stories” has featured a character originated on the “AHS” franchise, though several “AHS” vets have appeared on the new anthology in different roles, like Billie Lourd as Liv Whitley in Episode 5, “Ba’al,” Cody Fern as Stan in Episode 6, “Feral,” and John Carroll Lynch as Larry Bitterman in Episode 3, “Drive In.”

Last Friday, FX on Hulu revealed “American Horror Stories” has been renewed for a second season, which is set to premiere in 2022. So there will be plenty of time for more old “AHS” characters to pop up on the weekly anthology.