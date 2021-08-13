‘American Horror Stories’ Renewed for 2nd Installment by FX on Hulu

FX has renewed Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Stories” for a second installment, FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier said Friday at FX’s second (of three) TCA (Television Critics Association) day. Season 2 of the anthology series will debut in 2022.

The “American Horror Story” spinoff debuted in July as the most-watched FX on Hulu series to date. That boast counts just four series, however, the others being “Devs,” “Mrs. America” and “A Teacher.” Still, first place is first place.

The Season 1 finale of “Stories” will premiere Thursday, Aug. 19. Meanwhile, “American Horror Story: Double Feature,” which is the 10th season of “AHS,” is set to premiere Aug. 25 at 10 p.m. on FX. Keeping the partnership alive, the show will be available to stream the following day on FX on Hulu.

“American Horror Stories” is a weekly anthology series featuring a different horror story each episode. The 20th Television show is executive produced by Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto.

In next Thursday’s season finale episode, titled “Game Over,” a couple dares to spend a night in one of the most infamous haunted houses. The seventh episode was written by Murphy and Falchuk, and directed by Liz Friedlander.

Among the many stars who appear in the first season of “American Horror Stories” are Matt Bomer, Gavin Creel, Sierra McCormick, Ashley Martin Carter, Paris Jackson, Belissa Escobedo, Kaia Gerber, Aaron Tveit, Rhenzy Feliz, Madison Bailey, Kyle Red Silverstein, Amy Grabow, John Carroll Lynch, Naomi Grossman, Dyllon Burnside, Nico Greetham, Charles Melton, Kevin McHale, Danny Trejo, Billie Lourd and Virginia Gardner.

The O.G. “American Horror Story” first launched in 2011.

Earlier Friday, FX announced it was expanding the “American Story” franchise with two new spinoff limited series from Murphy, “American Sports Story” and “American Love Story,” and in development on the fourth season of “Crime Story,” which is set to focus on Studio 54.