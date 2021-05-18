‘AHS’ Season 10 and Spinoff ‘American Horror Stories’ to Premiere This Summer

“American Horror Story” Season 10 and the Ryan Murphy franchise’s new FX on Hulu spinoff series, “American Horror Stories,” will both debut this summer.

“Coming in July, exclusively for FX on Hulu is ‘American Horror Stories,’ a spinoff of our long-running, award-winning hit series ‘American Horror Story,'” FX Networks chief John Landgraf said Tuesday during parent company Disney’s media briefing ahead of its upfront presentation. “‘American Horror Stories’ is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode.”

Landgraf said that once “American Horror Stories” completes its run, the 10th season of “American Horror Story” will then air on FX and next day on Hulu, finishing on Halloween.

“AHS” Season 10, which Murphy recently revealed is titled “American Horror Story: Double Feature,” will consist of 10 episodes, according to Landgraf.

Filming on “AHS: Double Feature” began last October, following FX’s announcement that this installment of Murphy’s anthology horror series — which has been renewed through Season 13 — had been pushed to 2021 due to pandemic-forced delays to the show’s production timeline.

Franchise newcomer Macaulay Culkin is set to star in the new installment along with “AHS” alums Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

Here’s the description Murphy gave for the season when he revealed the “Double Feature” title: “Two horrifying stories… one season. One by the sea… One by the sand. More to come…”

In other Murphyland news, Landgraf announced “Impeachment: American Crime Story” will premiere in September on FX.

The third season of “Crime Story” centers on the Monica Lewinsky-Bill Clinton scandal, starring Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Beanie Felstein as Monica Lewinsky, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter and Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge.

Specific premiere dates for the series will be released by FX at a later date.