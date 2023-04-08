Danish actor Lars Mikkelsen has been cast as Grand Admiral Thrawn, the protagonist in the upcoming live-action “Star Wars” series “Ahsoka,” reprising the role he voiced in “Star Wars Rebels.” His casting was announced during the Star Wars Celebration event in London on Saturday.

Thrawn first appeared in the 1991 Timothy Zahn novel “Heir to the Empire” and made his on-screen appearance in the animated series “Star Wars Rebels.”

His live-action character is name-dropped by Moff Gideon in the upcoming seventh episode of “The Mandalorian” Season 3, who notes the Grand Admiral is missing from vital Empire discussions. It seems that status will change very soon.

During Saturday’s panel, “Ahsoka” showrunner Dave Filoni described the blue-screened Empire officer as a “Moriarty”-type foe.

Rosario Dawson will reprise her live-action role from “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.”

Hayden Christensen will play Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka’s former Jedi Master. Natasha Liu Bordizzo will portray Sabine Wren and Mary Elizabeth Winstead will play Hera Syndulla.

“Ahsoka” is slated to premiere on Disney+ in August.