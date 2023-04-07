The first trailer for the new “Star Wars” series “Ahsoka” was unveiled at Star Wars Celebration in London on Friday, and unlike the footage shown from “The Acolyte” and “Skeleton Crew,” this one’s actually online for all to see.

Ahsoka Tano made her live-action “Star Wars” debut in the second season of “The Mandalorian,” but was originally introduced in the animated “Clone Wars” and “Rebels” series. Wielding double lightsabers, she quickly became a fan favorite. Before joining up with Luke Skywalker and Grogu in “The Mandalorian,” the former Jedi Knight was a protégé of Anakin Skywalker before he turned to the Dark Side.

The series will follow Ahsoka as she investigates “an emerging threat to the vulnerable New Republic.” The series also brings back Hayden Christensen as Anakin after his reprisal in the “Obi-Wan” series, and will star Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren in the character’s first live-action iteration. Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Hera Syndulla.

The series is written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist is co-executive producer.

“Ahsoka” premieres on Disney+ in August.