‘Ahsoka’ Season Finale Preview: Where Each Person Stands Before Episode 8

With just one episode left of “Ahsoka” on Disney+, there are many plot threads that hopefully will be addressed.

Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) finally arrives at the planet Peridea thanks to the hyperspace traveling star whales known as purgill. She reunites with Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi).

In Episode 7, viewers learned that the exiled Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) is one step closer to his plan of leaving Peridea, thanks to the efforts of Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) and the Nightsisters/Dathomiri, a faction of witches who use powerful magic and have aligned themselves with Thrawn.

Here’s where all the major characters stand leading into Episode 8 airing Oct. 3. New episodes of “Star Wars: Ahsoka” stream Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT on Disney+.

Spoiler alert: This post contains plot details from Episode 7 of “Ahsoka”

Grand Admiral Thrawn in “Ahsoka” (Lucasfilm) Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) aligned himself with the powerful Great Mothers and struck a deal with the witches to depart Peridea. With their mysterious mysterious coffin-like cargo loaded on his star destroyer, he is ready to depart.

Captain Enoch in “Ahsoka” (Lucasfilm) Enoch (Wes Chatham) is the captain of the guard for Thrawn’s night trooper army on Peridea. He dons a stormtrooper uniform with a mysterious golden face. With the transfer of the coffins from the catacombs to Thrawn’s star destroyer completed, he is ready for his next orders.

Great Mothers in “Ahsoka” (Lucasfilm) The Great Mothers are a trio of powerful Nightsisters on Peridea that have aligned themselves with Thrawn. They possess powers that allow them to foresee Morgan Elsbeth’s coming. They may even have powers over life and death (and the ability to raise an undead army that might be stored in coffins). Thrawn says he will call upon their “dark magicks” at the end of Episode 6, which can’t be good…

Morgan Elsbeth in “Ahsoka” (Lucasfilm) A Nightsister loyal to Thrawn (and presumably the Great Mothers), Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) has completed her task of finding the exiled Grand Admiral. In Episode 7, she provided intel on Ahsoka Tano to help him defeat her. She expresses concerns when Ahsoka is reunited with Sabine and Ezra, but Thrawn assures her the goal is not to defeat them, only delay them.

Ezra Bridger in “Ahsoka” (Lucasfilm) Exiled to Peridea along with Thrawn, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) is seemingly living a peaceful life amongst the Noti, intelligent crustacean-like natives of Peridea. He is happily reunited with Sabine Wren, but their reunion is short-lived when the Noti caravan is attacked by Shin Hati and raiders. Sabine offers Ezra his old lightsaber but he says he doesn’t need it, instead using his Jedi training and mastery of The Force to throw his foes around. Eventually they become outnumbered, but Ahsoka comes to their rescue.

Sabine Wren in “Ahsoka” (Lucasfilm) Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) was taken prisoner by Elsbeth and brought to Thrawn, who freed her and allowed her to find Ezra Bridger in the harsh climate of Peridea. Luckily, she befriended some Noti, who led her to her long-lost friend. They fend off Shin Hati and a group of raiders with the help of Ahsoka. However, the reunited trio has no current way of leaving the planet.

Baylan Skoll in “Ahsoka” (Lucasfilm) Baylan Skoll (the late Ray Stevenson) accompanied Elsbeth to Peridea, where she described Skoll and Shin Hati to Thrawn as “mercenaries.” However, Thrawn recognized Skoll as a former Jedi general. Thrawn allows Skoll and Shin to trail Sabine Wren as she searches for Ezra, ordering them to destroy the rebels if they are reunited. While searching for Sabine, Skoll senses “something stirring” on Peridea — one stronger than the Great Mothers and the Jedi. He sends Shin Hati after Sabine and Ezra and later fights Ahsoka, who gains the upper hand. However, she ends their duel so that she can rescue her friends.

Shin Hati in “Ahsoka” (Lucasfilm) As seen throughout the series, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) remains loyal to her master Baylan Skoll, accompanying him in the hunt for Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridger. He reminds her while he is a former Jedi, she was not trained at the Jedi Temple. Shin and a group of raiders attack Sabine and Ezra, but even with the assistance of two Night Trooper squads, they are defeated. Ahsoka offers Shin the opportunity to join them, but Shin flees.

Ahsoka Tano in “Ahsoka” (Lucasfilm) Despite not having a star map, Ahsoka has the wherewithal to hitch a ride on a star whale to Peridea. Using the Force, she discerns Sabine’s location, but Thrawn is in hot pursuit. Ahsoka faces off with Baylan Skoll once again, but ends the fight to assist Sabine and Ezra, who are outnumbered. She gives Ezra a warm hug after they are reunited, and surprisingly lets Sabine off the hook (for now) for her betrayal.

Huyang in “Ahsoka” (Lucasfilm) Huyang (voiced by David Tennant) is an ancient droid who is fiercely loyal to Ahsoka. He pilots her down to Peridea’s surface and draws the attack fighters away so that Ahsoka can rescue Sabine and Ezra.