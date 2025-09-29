Whoopi Goldberg Thinks AI Bots Have ‘Unfair Advantage’ in Acting but Says ‘Bring It On’ for One Simple Reason

Whoopi Goldberg definitely doesn’t support the idea of AI bots replacing actors in movies, but she’s also not threatened by them just yet. During Monday’s episode of “The View,” the ABC host explained why her approach to these programs, for now, is just: “Bring it on.”

During the day’s Hot Topics discussion, the women discussed Tilly Norwood, a computer-generated personality whose creator recently said would be signed by an agency “in the coming months.” As Whoopi asked the group for their thoughts on the matter, they immediately turned it back for her opinion, considering Goldberg is an EGOT-winning actress.

“The problem with this, in my opinion, humble opinion, is that you are suddenly up against something that’s been generated with 5000 other actors,” she said, after heaving a deep sigh.

“It’s been given all of these, you know, it’s got Bette Davis’ attitude. It’s got this one, it’s got a Humphrey Bogart’s — it’s got my humor,” she continued, thanking host Alyssa Farah Griffin for supplying that last one. “And so it’s a little bit of an unfair advantage.”

That said, Whoopi then challenged studios and AI bot creators to “bring it on.”

“Because you can always tell them from us,” she explained. “We move differently. Our faces move differently, our bodies move differently. And maybe in, you know, two, three years, it’ll be seamless, but it’s not seamless yet.”

The moderator then called out the larger issue of industries turning to so-called AI to replace people.

“People talk about, you know, ‘People are so lonely, they don’t have a connection.’ Well, if you stick with this, with AI, you won’t have any connection to anything but your phone,” Whoopi stated bluntly.

