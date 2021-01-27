Aidy Bryant’s ‘Shrill’ to End With Season 3 at Hulu

“Shrill” is set to end with its upcoming third season at Hulu, TheWrap has confirmed.

The Aidy Bryant-led series is set to return with its final eight-episode run later this spring.

The series, originally an adaptation of Lindy West’s “Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman,” went into production on Season 3 last fall, preventing Bryant from participating in the election season episodes of “Saturday Night Live.”

Also Read: Aidy Bryant on How the Coronavirus Is Shaping Both 'SNL' and 'Shrill'

“‘Shrill ‘has been one of the most creatively satisfying experiences of my life, a true labor of love for me and everyone who worked so hard on it,” Bryant said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, which first broke the news. “We are incredibly proud of this upcoming third and final season and are so grateful to the audience who connected with this story. I am deeply honored to have worked so closely with the writers, cast and crew to make ‘Shrill’ while continuing my work at ‘SNL,’ it is a time I will never forget. I have endless love for our crew in Portland and I am excited to get back to NY and rejoin my other work family at ‘SNL’ in the meantime.”

In addition to starring on the series, Bryant also serves as executive producer alongside Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Lindy West, Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and showrunner Ali Rushfield. The series hails from Warner Bros., Broadway Video, and Brownstone Productions.