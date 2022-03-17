Aimee Mann Says Steely Dan Dropped Her From Tour: ‘People Are Allowed to Not Like You’

The Dan-Mann summer dream tour is no more: Singer-songwriter Aimee Man says she’s been dropped from Steely Dan’s summer schedule, and that it might have something to do with gender.

Mann, who scored a top-10 hit in 1985 with “Voices Carry” and hasn’t let up writing and touring since, posted one of her hand-drawn panels to Instagram explaining that she was on the bill to open for The Dan — one of her favorite bands — but since has been disinvited from the summer tour lineup.

“I was supposed to open for Steely Dan this summer,” Mann wrote. “I just found out that they took me off the bill. No one is entirely sure why, but it seems they thought their audience wouldn’t like a female singer-songwriter? As it happens, Steely Dan is the one band that I 100% love, with no reservations, so it really sucks. But you know what? People are allowed to not like you, for whatever reason.”

Mann didn’t offer any further details or clarification, so it’s not clear where she got the notion about the tour’s ostensible reason for dropping her. A representative for Mann did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Representatives for tour organizer Live Nation also did not immediately return messages Thursday. And it wan’t immediately clear who else might be opening for Steely Dan (which lost co-founder and guitarist Walter Becker in 2017, but continues with his partner-in-crime Donald Fagen, pictured below.)

Donald Fagen performs onstage at the Second Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC! A Benefit Concert for God’s Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre on March 15, 2018 in New York City.

Sorry Dan-Mann Stans, the band canned the plan!

The news was first reported by Pitchfork.