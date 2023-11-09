Ainsley Earhardt Bashes Vivek Ramaswamy for ‘Sexist’ Comments About Nikki Haley: ‘It Was Personal’ (Video)

Vivek Ramaswamy swam into a ‘sexist’ sinkhole Wednesday, and even conservative pundits were shaking their heads Thursday at his comments at the third presidential debate between Republican candidates.

Fox News commentators called Ramaswamy “sexist” for his attacks on former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley at the debate, and defended her for calling the billionaire businessman “scum.”

On “Fox & Friends” Thursday, co-host Ainsley Earhardt said it was out of bounds for Ramaswamy to comment on Haley’s high heels and her daughter.

“She was more defensive. She had to be. It was personal,” Earhardt said. “Women don’t appreciate it. When you go after your daughter and your high heels, it’s sexist.” During the debate, Ramaswamy mentioned that Haley had criticized him previously for using TikTok, affiliated with the Chinese Communist government. Ramaswamy then noted that Haley’s daughter has used TikTok “for a long time,” and suggested that Haley “might want to take care of your family first.”

Haley told Ramaswamy to keep her daughter’s name “out of your voice,” and then added, “You’re just scum.” Ramaswamy had triggered Haley earlier when he noted she worked for defense contractor Boeing, and called her “Dick Cheney in 3-inch heels,” referring to longstanding criticisms of the former vice president and Haliburton CEO as a war profiteer.

Co-hosts Brian Kilmeade and Steve Doocy agreed with Earhardt, and noted that Ramaswamy started the evening by criticizing two women who weren’t in the debate – NBC moderator Kristen Welker and Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, who gave an opening statement. Ramaswamy “had a terrible night,” Doocy said.

Earhardt said Haley scored well in the debate, and was impressed with her clap back at Ramaswamy, correcting him that she wears “five-inch” heals that she can “run in.”