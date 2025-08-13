Trailer for ‘aka Charlie Sheen’ Teases No-Holds-Barred Documentary About Star’s Very Public Rise and Fall

Charlie Sheen is ready to tell you everything — even the things he vowed only to tell his therapist. That’s the promise the former “Two and a Half Men” star makes in the first trailer for “aka Charlie Sheen,” a new two-part documentary from Netflix and director Andrew Renzi (“Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?”) about its eponymous subject’s very public rise and fall.

The trailer teases the series’ confessional format and its interviews with Sheen himself, fellow celebrities Sean Penn, Denise Richards, Jon Cryer, Chris Tucker, Chuck Lorre and Ramon Estevez, as well as one of Sheen’s former drug dealers and former Los Angeles madam Heidi Fleiss.

“I lit the fuse, you know, and my life [turned] into everything it wasn’t supposed to be,” Sheen reflects in the trailer about his reckless behavior and the downfall it caused. “Everything was fine for a while. Nobody got hurt. Nobody got arrested… for a while.”

You can check out the “aka Charlie Sheen” trailer yourself below.

“aka Charlie Sheen” will touch not only on Sheen’s well-publicized struggles with substance abuse, crime, violence and infidelity but also his rise to fame in the 1980s, thanks to his early roles in films like “Young Guns,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Platoon,” and “Major League.”

“The whole world goes, ‘He’s the f—king guy!’” Sheen says in the Netflix series about his breakout moment. “Imagine what that did to my head.”

“He started experimenting with, um, everything,” Sean Penn later explains of Sheen’s drug use. “Now, Charlie’s sober. He’s going to tell you the truth.” Viewers will get to see that truth for themselves, as well as the efforts Sheen has made to make up for his mistakes and reconnect with his loved ones, when “aka Charlie Sheen” premieres on Netflix in September.

“aka Charlie Sheen” debuts Sept. 10 exclusively on Netflix.