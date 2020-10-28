‘Vaya’ director Akin Omotoso is set to direct “Greek Freak,” a live-action film for Disney+ inspired by the true-life story of Milwaukee Bucks’ NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family.

Known as the “Greek Freak,” Antetokounmpo was awarded his second NBA Most Valuable Player Award in September.

“Greek Freak” will center on the Antetokounmpo family, who united to lift themselves out of a life of poverty as undocumented immigrants living in Greece.

Screenwriter Arash Amel, who wrote 2018’s “A Private War,” will write the script. Bernie Goldmann (“300”) is producing the project. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the executive producer. Production on the film will begin in 2021 in Antetokounmpos’s native Greece and other US locations.

Also Read: Los Angeles Lakers' NBA Finals Win on ABC Crushed by 'Sunday Night Football' in Early Ratings

The film is currently casting. On Wednesday, Antetokounmpo tweeted, “Disney is making a movie based on my family’s story and they are searching for actors to play me and my brother, Thanasis, in our younger days. No experience necessary! It helps if you resemble the handsome boys pictured below and have some basketball experience. SPREAD THE WORD!”