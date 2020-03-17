Al Roker Gives Weather Report From His Kitchen as Coronavirus Caution Keeps Him From ‘Today’ Studio (Video)

Al Roker is taking working from home in stride. On Tuesday, the “Today” host did the weather report live from his kitchen. It was his second day staying home from the morning show due to coronavirus concerns.

“I didn’t have to commute in, so I did sleep in,” Roker said, explaining there were no NBC News crews present at his home to minimize exposure. Rather, he was using an iPad to stream himself and a small television screen to show the relevant maps.

“We’ve kind of jerry-rigged the system and I’ve got all my graphics and everything I need,” Roker declared before sitting down and getting to the weather.

Also Read: TV News Staffers Are Working From Home as Coronavirus Spreads, But the Shows Must Go on

Going into the segment, co-host Savannah Guthrie explained Roker’s absence was due to the show team “being super, super cautious.”

“There was a 9 o’clock-hour employee, someone of the third hour of ‘Today,’ who tested positive for the virus. Craig and Al had some contact so we’re just, in an abundance of caution, keeping them home, but they feel good.”

Tuesday was the second day staying home for not only Roker, but co-host Craig Melvin. During Monday’s show, Guthrie and Hoda Kotb explained their absence to the audience, again, as one borne of an abundance of caution.

All the networks have been tweaking shows for a few days. Sunday’s Democratic debate between Sen. Bernie Sanders and former vice president Joe Biden was moved from Arizona to the CNN studio in Washington, D.C. The live audience was scrapped and Univision’s Jorge Ramos even bowed out as a moderator. Elsewhere, on Fox News, hosts have been sitting six feet apart to comply with “social distancing” recommendations.

Watch Roker’s report below:

Craig and Al are out once again out of an abundance of caution after a colleague on our 3rd hour tested positive. Right now, @alroker is doing the weather for us from his home! pic.twitter.com/jaTB87bFPk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 17, 2020