Al Roker Gives Weather Report From His Kitchen as Coronavirus Caution Keeps Him From ‘Today’ Studio (Video)

Weatherman quarantined at home after a staffer on the show tested positive for coronavirus

| March 17, 2020 @ 8:00 AM

Getty Images

Al Roker is taking working from home in stride. On Tuesday, the “Today” host did the weather report live from his kitchen. It was his second day staying home from the morning show due to coronavirus concerns.

“I didn’t have to commute in, so I did sleep in,” Roker said, explaining there were no NBC News crews present at his home to minimize exposure. Rather, he was using an iPad to stream himself and a small television screen to show the relevant maps.

“We’ve kind of jerry-rigged the system and I’ve got all my graphics and everything I need,” Roker declared before sitting down and getting to the weather.

Also Read: TV News Staffers Are Working From Home as Coronavirus Spreads, But the Shows Must Go on

Going into the segment, co-host Savannah Guthrie explained Roker’s absence was due to the show team “being super, super cautious.”

“There was a 9 o’clock-hour employee, someone of the third hour of ‘Today,’ who tested positive for the virus. Craig and Al had some contact so we’re just, in an abundance of caution, keeping them home, but they feel good.”

Tuesday was the second day staying home for not only Roker, but co-host Craig Melvin. During Monday’s show, Guthrie and Hoda Kotb explained their absence to the audience, again, as one borne of an abundance of caution.

All the networks have been tweaking shows for a few days. Sunday’s Democratic debate between Sen. Bernie Sanders and former vice president Joe Biden was moved from Arizona to the CNN studio in Washington, D.C. The live audience was scrapped and Univision’s Jorge Ramos even bowed out as a moderator. Elsewhere, on Fox News, hosts have been sitting six feet apart to comply with “social distancing” recommendations.

Watch Roker’s report below:

Bored at Home? Here's Where You Can Watch Most of AFI's Top 25 Films (Photos)

  • AFI movies
  • Universal
  • e.t. Universal
  • The Grapes of Wrath 20th Century Fox
  • United Artists
  • Chinatown Jack Nicholson Paramount Pictures
  • It's a Wonderful Life Liberty Films
  • On the Waterfront Marlon Brando Columbia Pictures
  • The General Buster Keaton United Artists
  • Embassy PIctures
  • Sunset Blvd Paramount
  • 2001 A Space Odyssey Warner Bros.
  • Paramount Pictures
  • star wars roger ebert new hope Fox
  • Warner Bros.
  • United Artists
  • Judy Garland Wizard of Oz MGM
  • Paramount Pictures
  • schindler's list thanksgiving Universal Pictures
  • Lawrence of Arabia Columbia Pictures
  • Gone With the Wind Warner Bros.
  • debbie reynolds singin in the rain MGM
  • Robert De Niro Raging Bull Fat United Artists
  • Casablanca Warner Bros.
  • Marlon Brando Godfather Paramount
  • ORSON WELLES CITIZEN KANE (1941) Paramount
1 of 26

Are you running out of things to watch during the coronavirus scare? Go down the AFI Top 25 list and check these off as well

Check out where you watch most of the films (yes, four are not available, unfortunately) on AFI's list.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue