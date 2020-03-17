Al Roker Gives Weather Report From His Kitchen as Coronavirus Caution Keeps Him From ‘Today’ Studio (Video)

Al Roker is taking working from home in stride. On Tuesday, the “Today” host did the weather report live from his kitchen. It was his second day staying home from the morning show due to coronavirus concerns.
“I didn’t have to commute in, so I did sleep in,” Roker said, explaining there were no NBC News crews present at his home to minimize exposure. Rather, he was using an iPad to stream himself and a small television screen to show the relevant maps.
“We’ve kind of jerry-rigged the system and I’ve got all my graphics and everything I need,” Roker declared before sitting down and getting to the weather.
Going into the segment, co-host Savannah Guthrie explained Roker’s absence was due to the show team “being super, super cautious.”
“There was a 9 o’clock-hour employee, someone of the third hour of ‘Today,’ who tested positive for the virus. Craig and Al had some contact so we’re just, in an abundance of caution, keeping them home, but they feel good.”
Tuesday was the second day staying home for not only Roker, but co-host Craig Melvin. During Monday’s show, Guthrie and Hoda Kotb explained their absence to the audience, again, as one borne of an abundance of caution.
All the networks have been tweaking shows for a few days. Sunday’s Democratic debate between Sen. Bernie Sanders and former vice president Joe Biden was moved from Arizona to the CNN studio in Washington, D.C. The live audience was scrapped and Univision’s Jorge Ramos even bowed out as a moderator. Elsewhere, on Fox News, hosts have been sitting six feet apart to comply with “social distancing” recommendations.
Craig and Al are out once again out of an abundance of caution after a colleague on our 3rd hour tested positive.
Bored at Home? Here's Where You Can Watch Most of AFI's Top 25 Films (Photos)
Check out where you watch most of the films (yes, four are not available, unfortunately) on AFI's list.
25. "To Kill a Mockingbird" (1962)
Since you can’t see Aaron Sorkin’s new adaptation on Broadway right now, you can check out the classic film with an impeccable and honorable performance by Gregory Peck as Atticus Finch. We should just say, watch everything on Amazon Prime.
Universal
24. "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" (1982)
Another Spielberg classic, it feels like every kids movie or nostalgia show or movie of the last 20 years owes a big debt to “E.T.” And if you watched that adorable holiday ad from last year, it’s worth checking out just how well the original holds up. Again, you can watch this on Amazon Prime in collaboration with Starz.
Universal
23. "The Grapes of Wrath" (1940)
John Ford’s adaptation of the classic John Steinbeck novel is unfortunately not available for streaming at present.
20th Century Fox
22. "Some Like It Hot" (1959)
AFI in a separate list named Billy Wilder’s “Some Like It Hot” the funniest movie ever made. It’s a riot featuring Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon as two musicians who disguise themselves as women in order to evade the mob. It also features Marilyn Monroe at her absolute best. Also watch this on Amazon Prime Video.
United Artists
21. "Chinatown" (1974)
“Forget it, Jake. It’s Chinatown.” That’s the capper to a near-perfect movie rich with a web of corruption, deceit and crime. It also has a masterful Jack Nicholson performance in which he’s in virtually every scene, not to mention wearing a bandage on his nose for most of the film. You can also see this on Amazon in collaboration with Starz.
Paramount Pictures
20. "It's a Wonderful Life" (1946)
It’s usually a Christmas tradition, but Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” is a rousing, feel-good story at any time of year and is an especially poignant message about valuing life and others in these hard times. Watch it on Amazon Prime.
Liberty Films
19. "On the Waterfront" (1954)
Marlon Brando had already given titanic performances in films like “A Streetcar Named Desire,” but his sobering work in Elia Kazan’s “On the Waterfront” helped the film sweep the Oscars, including Best Picture. It’s a drama and crime film about an ex-prize fighter who “coulda been a contender” and helps stand up to his corrupt union bosses. Watch it on the Criterion Collection/Crackle.
Columbia Pictures
18. "The General" (1927)
Arguably Buster Keaton’s finest silent film (he also has a quick cameo in “Sunset Boulevard”), “The General” is different from Chaplin’s “City Lights” in that it doesn’t have the same sentimental side and is instead jammed with laughs and incredible stunts the likes of which only Keaton could do. It's on Amazon Prime.
United Artists
17. "The Graduate" (1967)
Mike Nichols’ “The Graduate” helped to herald the shift Old Hollywood to New Hollywood, introducing American audiences to a style of filmmaking popularized by European giants of the early ‘60s. But it also helped to shape a new kind of teen counterculture and made Dustin Hoffman a star. It's available on The Criterion Collection/CBS All Access.
Embassy PIctures
16. "Sunset Boulevard" (1950)
Billy Wilder’s film noir probes the fading glory of Old Hollywood with Gloria Swanson as an old star of silent pictures, Noram Desmond. It’s a perfect place to start exploring the noir genre, as the Top 100 also includes films like “Double Indemnity” and “The Maltese Falcon.” You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Paramount
15. "2001: A Space Odyssey" (1968)
Stanley Kubrick’s sci-fi masterpiece was polarizing in its day (and still is), but it’s visually awe-inspiring, remarkably tense and a profound and spiritual story on the pursuit for higher meaning in life. Ideally it’s worth seeing on film in the biggest theater possible, but seeing as you’re not going anywhere during the coronavirus, streaming will do. It's available on DirecTV.
Warner Bros.
14. "Psycho" (1960)
Alfred Hitchock’s “Psycho” is as tightly wound of a thriller as you’ll ever see, using imposing black and white cinematography and Bernard Hermann’s riveting score to brilliantly set the mood. Just don’t take a shower afterwards. You can watch it on Amazon in collaboration with Starz.
Paramount Pictures
13. "Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope" (1977)
Ok, we’re guessing you’ve seen this one already or maybe heard of it. But if you are doing a marathon of the AFI Top 100 list, it’s worth it to see the wonder, creativity and old-fashioned charms of George Lucas’ original “Star Wars” film in the context of all the other classics on this list. It’s available on Disney+.
Fox
12. "The Searchers" (1956)
You can watch John Ford's "The Searchers," starring John Wayne, Jeffrey Hunter and Natalie Wood, on DirecTV.
Warner Bros.
11. "City Lights" (1931)
Charlie Chaplin's "City Lights" is part of the Criterion Collection.
United Artists
10. "The Wizard of Oz" (1939)
The famous movie about Dorothy and her journey to Oz, directed by Victor Fleming, is available for your viewing pleasure on Fubo.
MGM
9. "Vertigo" (1958)
Alfred Hitchcock's "Vertigo," starring James Stewart and Kim Novak, is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, in collaboration with Starz.
Paramount Pictures
8. "Schindler's List" (1993)
Steven Spielberg's famous World War II drama is available on Amazon Prime Video, in collaboration with Starz.
Universal Pictures
7. "Lawrence of Arabia" (1962)
David Lean's 3 hour 48 min drama is available on Crackle -- however, you'll have to watch it with ads.
Columbia Pictures
6. "Gone With the Wind" (1939)
It's not on streaming. Tough luck.
Warner Bros.
5. "Singin' in the Rain" (1952)
It's not on streaming. Tough luck.
MGM
4. "Raging Bull" (1980)
You can watch Martin Scorsese's "Raging Bull" on Amazon Prime. The film stars Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Frank Vincent and Cathy Moriarty.
United Artists
3. "Casablanca" (1943)
It's not on streaming. Tough luck.
Warner Bros.
2. "The Godfather" (1972)
It's not on streaming. Tough luck.
Paramount
1. "Citizen Kane" (1941)
It's not on streaming. Tough luck.
Paramount
Are you running out of things to watch during the coronavirus scare? Go down the AFI Top 25 list and check these off as well
