Al Roker Hospitalized for Blood Clots in Leg, Lungs

“Today” weatherman Al Roker revealed on Friday why he’s been missing from the NBC morning show: He’s in the hospital being treated for blood clots.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs,” he wrote on Instagram.

He added, “After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

“He’s in good spirits,” Savannah Guthrie said on Friday’s show, while fellow NBC staffers Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin wished the 68-year-old a quick recovery on Instagram.

Roker tested positive for COVID in September and reported “mild symptoms” at the time. Kotb was quarantined for the virus in January and Guthrie tested positive for a second time in May.