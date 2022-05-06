‘Today’ Show Host Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive for COVID

Savannah Guthrie has confirmed she received a positive COVID test for the second time this year.

The “Today” show co-anchor posted a photo of her positive test result on Instagram Friday, right before Mother’s Day weekend.

“So this happened – again! Covid +, air filter on “turbo” and it will be an isolating Mother’s Day for this mama!!!” Guthrie wrote. “I feel fine, just slight cold so far. Thankful to be vaccinated!”

Guthrie, who received the first dose her vaccine live on air alongside other anchors in April 2021, previously tested positive for COVID in January 2022. The 50-year-old co-anchor reported to work virtually to share that news.

Her co-host, Hoda Kotb, had tested positive for the virus almost a week before Guthrie.

NBC’s Seth Meyers contracted COVID around that time, as did Jimmy Fallon. Al Roker, “Today” weatherman, battled the virus over the holidays, and “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg also got COVID during the omicron surge.