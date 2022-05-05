ELLEN POMPEO Grey's Anatomy

Did Disney+ Just Hold a ‘Super-Spreader’ Event? Is That Even Still a Thing? (Exclusive)

by | May 5, 2022 @ 2:52 PM

As many as 25 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the streamer’s gathering at L.A.’s Sunset Towers. Are the parties over — again?

It was, in many ways, a totally typical Hollywood party — if, that is, this was 2019. 

According to more than one guest who attended Disney+’s April 27 bash — a coming out of sorts for Ayo Davis, the streamer’s new head of branded content — the gathering was “a mad scene,” with some 350 mostly maskless content creators, agents and other revelers jammed inside Los Angeles’ Sunset Towers like a tin of exceptionally well-groomed sardines. Even the long line at the valet station was a social distancing nightmare, or at least a super-spreader event for road rage, gnarling traffic on Sunset to a crawl.

