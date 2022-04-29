Tom Cruise Top Gun 2 Jordan Peele Avatar 2

CinemaCon 2022 Takeaways: Post-Pandemic Excitement, Too Many Superheroes, More Diversity

by | April 29, 2022 @ 1:29 PM

There’s a glut of streaming services and mediocre fare — but look, Tom Cruise is back!

It’s been two brutal pandemic years for the movie industry and there was one credo – nay, prayer – on everyone’s lips at CinemaCon, the annual trade show for theatrical exhibitors in Las Vegas: “We’re back!”

I mean, are we? It’s possible, because the movies looked pretty good, but the box office for last year was still only about half of what it was in 2019, before the pandemic. 

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman

